LAKE OF THE OZARKS - With temperatures beginning to rise across mid-Missouri, heavier boat traffic at the Lake of the Ozarks is on the horizon. However, there are some worried about lake docks in bad shape from February's extended deep freeze.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol (MSHP) is stressing the need for lake-goers to be aware of their surroundings and for lake dock owners to ensure that their docks are safe.
Aaron Lindley, a trooper in the water patrol division of MHSP, pointed out a few tell-tale signs of dock damage.
"The tiles for the walkways, they'll have either cracking or they'll be just completely missing," Lindley said. "A lot of cracks in the welds; your cables could be broken."
While observing docks that featured slightly askew roofs or that were partially out of the water on the shoreline, Lindley warned of the possibility for the docks to be shifted away from their intended location if portions are high and dry.
"What can happen is if they're in bad shape and they're actually broken free," Lindley said, those docks could potentially become a navigational hazard out here and actually be in the main channel."
Ameren Missouri, the primary contracting company at Lake of the Ozarks, encouraged dock owners to have professional inspections before the summer season begins and for tourists to be conscious of any live wires near them in a statement issued last week.
Bryan Vance, the supervisor of shoreline management at Ameren Missouri, said there are likely many new property owners and renters expected this season.
"We've added a number of first-time dock owners over the past year," Vance said in the statement. "Thiking about dock safety is an important part of having a lake retreat or full-time home."
To avoid possible electric shock in the water, Ameren Missouri wants visitors to remember the sentence, "Feel a shock, swim away from the dock."
As for the safety of lake-goers, Lindley wants those out on the water to be courteous and aware of their surroundings.
"Keep a proper lookout, drive as safe as you possibly can," Lindley said. "Keep your head on a swivel."
MSHP isn't expecting a large increase in traffic on the lake this weekend, but said that the numbers can vary depending on the weather over the weekend.