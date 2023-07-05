COLUMBIA − Eight people died in traffic crashes and four people drowned over the long Independence Day weekend, according to preliminary statistics from the Missouri State Highway Patrol.
The Fourth of July counting period ran from 6 p.m. Friday, June 30 through 11:59 p.m. Tuesday, July 4.
A total of 390 crashes were reported on Missouri's highways and roads, which included 152 injuries. Troopers made 161 driving-while-intoxicated arrests and 21 drug-related arrests.
No traffic fatalities were reported in MSHP's Troop F region, which covers most of mid-Missouri. One fatality was reported in each of the Troop A, Troop B, Troop C and Troop E regions, and three fatalities were reported in the Troop H region.
There were six boating crashes across the state, including two injuries. Ten people were arrested for boating while intoxicated.
Four people drowned over the long weekend, including a 6-year-old Camdenton boy and a Kansas City man at the Lake of the Ozarks.
In comparison to last year's Independence Day weekend statistics, traffic fatalities and injuries were down this year, but drownings increased.
Last year, 11 people were killed and 449 injured in 1,069 traffic crashes. There were nine boating crashes with five injuries, and one person drowned in 2022.