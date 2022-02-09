KINGDOM CITY — One pedestrian was hit and killed on Interstate 70 at Kingdom City early Wednesday morning, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.

The fatal crash occurred in the eastbound lanes near mile marker 148 around 4:40 a.m. Wednesday, Cpl. Kyle Green told KOMU 8. At least one vehicle was involved.

Both eastbound lanes were closed and traffic was diverted to US-54 in Kingdom City. Eastbound lanes were reopened around 7:15 a.m.

The cause of the crash has not been released, but more details are expected to be available in the MSHP crash report.

