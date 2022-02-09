KINGDOM CITY — One pedestrian was hit and killed on Interstate 70 at Kingdom City early Wednesday morning, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.
The fatal crash occurred in the eastbound lanes near mile marker 148 around 4:40 a.m. Wednesday, Cpl. Kyle Green told KOMU 8. At least one vehicle was involved.
Both eastbound lanes were closed and traffic was diverted to US-54 in Kingdom City. Eastbound lanes were reopened around 7:15 a.m.
State Troopers are investigating a crash on eastbound I-70 at the 148 mile marker in Callaway County.Both eastbound lanes are blocked at this time and traffic is being diverted to US 54 in Kingdom City. pic.twitter.com/M6Mim8Edxo— MSHP Troop F (@MSHPTrooperF) February 9, 2022
The cause of the crash has not been released, but more details are expected to be available in the MSHP crash report.