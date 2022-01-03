JEFFERSON CITY — No one was killed in a traffic crash during the 78-hour counting period over the New Year's holiday weekend, according to a news release from the Missouri State Highway Patrol.
There were no boating crashes or drownings over the counting period, which began 6 p.m. Thursday and ended 11:59 p.m. Sunday.
Troopers worked 406 crashes with 91 injuries during the counting period. Troopers arrested 94 people under suspicion of driving while impaired.
Statewide numbers from other agencies weren't available Monday.
During the 78-hour New Year’s counting period in 2021, there were 1,247 traffic crashes statewide. In those crashes, six people were killed and another 389 people were injured.
Last year's New Year’s holiday, troopers worked 173 crashes including three fatalities and 48 injuries. Troopers arrested 94 people for driving while impaired last year.
"Too many people die in traffic crashes each year in Missouri," the highway patrol said in the news release. "The choices you make when you’re behind the wheel matter. Make good choices, so you’ll never have to say, 'If I could just go back.'"