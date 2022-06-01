SEDALIA − Missouri State Highway Patrol is now asking for witnesses after an officer shot and killed a suspect Sunday evening in Sedalia.
MSHP Troop A said in a tweet Wednesday morning that there's potential for additional witnesses, and they are currently unaware of who saw the shooting.
Through social media posts, we have been made aware of the potential existence of additional witnesses. However, we were not made aware of their identity.As with any investigation, we encourage any & all witnesses to come forward w/ their information. Please call 816-622-0800— MSHP Troop A (@MSHPTrooperA) June 1, 2022
They encourage anyone with information to come forward.
Sedalia police said they were called to West Broadway Boulevard around 6:15 p.m. Sunday for a man with a gun in a yard, according to previous KOMU 8 reporting.
When officers got to the home, they said the man tried to run away. Police responded by setting up a perimeter to contain him.
Officers on the scene tried to talk with the suspect, and that's when he started shooting at the officers, police said. An officer returned fire and hit the suspect.
Police identified the man as Masen T. Moore, 22. He later died at the hospital.
Chief Matthew Wirt said no one else was hurt in the incident.
To contact MSHP Troop A, call 816-622-0800.