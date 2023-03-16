A Missouri State Highway Patrol trooper was arrested earlier this month on suspicion of driving while intoxicated, according to the Callaway County sheriff.
MSHP trooper Kelley Young was arrested around 2:07 a.m. Saturday, March 4 by a Callaway County deputy. The deputy was patrolling U.S. Highway 54 near New Bloomfield and stopped Young for a traffic violation, according to Sheriff Clay Chism.
Chism said the deputy's investigation led to a probable cause DWI arrest. A blood sample was ordered and signed by a judge, he said.
Young was then booked and processed at the Callaway County Jail, and "later released with summons for Court appearance, pursuant to MO Supreme Court bond rules," Chism said.
According to Young's LinkedIn profile, he has worked at MSHP since 1993. Online payroll records also indicate Young is a sergeant for the patrol.
Online court records indicate Young has not been charged, as of Thursday. KOMU 8 has reached out to the Callaway County prosecutor for a status on the case, as well as the highway patrol for an employment status.