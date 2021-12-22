COOPER COUNTY – Two people were arrested after taking law enforcement on a high speed chase from Cooper County into Moniteau County early Tuesday morning, according to a news release posted on Facebook.
Cynthia Barnard, 29, of Lathrop, Missouri, and Robert Tinoco, 35, of Kansas City, Missouri, were charged with possession of a controlled substance. Barnard was also charged for resisting arrest by fleeing and creating a substantial risk of serious injury or death to any person.
A Cooper County deputy attempted to stop their vehicle heading south on Highway 87 for a traffic violation, according to the release.
When Barnard refused to stop, the deputy pursued. The deputy said he noticed the occupants of the vehicle tossing items out of the car.
The pursuit continued south toward California. A trooper with the Missouri State Highway Patrol deployed a spike strip to deflate tires on the vehicle near California.
The pursuit ended in California and Barnard and Tinoco were taken into custody with help from the Moniteau County Sheriff’s Office and California Police Department.
Law enforcement found narcotics, paraphernalia and checks not belonging to either occupant. An investigation revealed the checks belonged to victims from Ottawa, Kansas and Overland Park, Kansas.
The investigation is ongoing.
"I want to extend my deepest gratitude to the members of the Missouri State Highway Patrol, California Police Department, the Moniteau County Sheriff’s Office and the Cooper County 911 dispatchers that assisted in this incident," Cooper County Sheriff Chris Class said in the news release. "It was a great show of professionalism and unity."