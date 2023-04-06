Historic Boonville Hanging Barn destroyed by storm

BOONVILLE - The Hanging Barn, a Boonville historic site, will have to be torn down after Wednesday morning's sustained winds caused a tree to fall on the barn.
The barn, built in 1878 behind the Cooper County Jail, was designed to be a horse stable for the sheriff. But in 1930, the barn was used to hold the last public hanging in Missouri.
Brent Bozarth, a caretaker of the Old Cooper County Jail and Hanging Barn, said the reason the hanging took place in the barn was due to a new law.
"Up to that time, there were outdoor hangings, but the laws changed. They couldn't have outdoor hangings. So they outfitted the barn for the hanging in 1930," Bozarth said.
A 19-year-old, Lawrence Mabry, was the only person to be hung in the barn. He was convicted of a robbery and killing in Pettis County.
Since the hanging, the Old Cooper County Jail and Hanging Barn were taken into restoration by the Friends of Historic Boonville. It's become an educational place for surrounding schools to teach about history.
"This is a place we [kids] visited a lot. As a kid, you would take field trips and see the old jail," Tanner Bechtel, a nearby resident of the jail and barn, said.
Though the barn has been part of the town for over 100 years, its dark history brings conflicting feelings.
"It's a historic building, but a building with a mixed legacy," Bechtel said.
Bozarth agreed with Bechtel. "It's a part of history you are not always proud of, but it was a part of history."
Due to the extent of the damage the tree caused to the barn, the whole structure is going to be demolished.
The future of the barn is unknown. It may be rebuilt, but Bozarth said he'd like to see a plaque with the history of the barn.
Even though this barn had a dark past, it was still a historic part of Boonville, and some are sad to see it go.
"It was part of our history and you hate to see that disappear," Bozarth said.