FULTON — George Washington Carver School will soon become a new senior living apartment complex for Fulton residents.
The Missouri Housing Development Commission recently granted approval for the historic school to be converted into apartments.
Carver School Apartments is a long-time project by the George Washington Carver School Cultural Center Board. The board received support and endorsement from local officials and groups across Missouri.
Carver School was originally constructed in 1937 and named after Diamond, Missouri, agricultural scientist Dr. George Washington Carver, who spoke at the school's dedication.
The school was a first through sixth grade, co-ed, all-Black school until 1969 when it integrated.
Barbara Black, a former student, reminisced on her times roaming the halls of the school in the early 1950s.
"Some of my very first memories was how super clean the environment was," Black said. "Our floors were spic and span clean, everything was very organized, our teachers were well dressed and I think even that brought a sense of respect. We were welcomed, we were expected to be there."
Creating a new purpose for the former school building required much coordination from many groups across the region to get the project off the ground.
"The community has been very supportive. From city hall to the churches to people in the community that have lived here, they're very supportive," Carmen Brandt, president of the George Washington Carver Cultural Center, said.
Brandt shared details of how the apartment complex idea began in the first place.
"It started three years ago. It started with Reverend Charles Jackson, who is a pastor of the Guiding Light Church. He is a person who often times challenges you with things," Brandt said. "I kept complaining to him about this building, 'You know, nobody's doing anything,' and he said to me, 'Oh, ok, well keep talking about it.' I said, 'Lets see where this goes, let's see who can help,' and people came out of the woodwork."
The school went through many iterations of different grade levels until it eventually closed in 1982. It was added to the National Register of Historic Places in 1996.
According to the Kingdom of Callaway Historical Society, Carver School Apartments will feature 24 units on the side of the building and nine in the original space of the school.
There are plans to have a total of 33 units in a service-assisted apartment community. There will be seven one-bedroom apartments and 26 two-bedroom apartments built in coordination with MACO Development Co., LLC.
The importance of keeping George Washington Carver's story alive is one that sits firmly with former students.
"To me, to think in that time of segregation [when the school opened] that he [Carver] was willing to come to this building, walk these streets of Fulton, Missouri, and to make such an impact as a scientist, let's do him a favor by sustaining this building," Black said. "Let's let his legacy live on in a way that people will see."
After receiving approval from the Missouri Housing Development Commission, the board is now finalizing architectural drawings and details for Carver School Apartments.
Offices, a community room, an exercise room, a museum and a community kitchen area will also be in the apartment complex.
A new two-story building will be built and connected to the current George Washington Carver School building to provide more space for the apartments.
The site is approximately 1.65 acres and is located at 906 Westminster Ave.
The apartments will be for seniors ages 55 and older. The expected rent will be between $700 and $750 monthly and between $300 and $365 monthly for residents with special needs.
The cultural center board expects construction to begin on Carver School Apartments sometime later this fall.