COLUMBIA - The Boone County Fair will run Tuesday through Saturday starting at 5:00 p.m. off of Oakland Gravel Road.
It is the fair's second year in Columbia since it moved, according to the President of the Boone County Fair, Jeff Cook.
He says that the current location at Northeast Regional Park is permanent from now on.
"We have our carnival that we've had for years there, you know, with us this year. So we're excited about that."
The fair originated in 1835, where the Hickman football field currently stands.
While the fair has found a new permanent home, it was a small struggle to get there.
"We went through some turmoil," Cook said, "where the county commissioners closed the fairgrounds down and we had nowhere to go."
The location of the fair has moved around over time. The fair has moved from the Stephens College Horse Stables to the town of Sturgeon, where it was held for four years before being halted by the COVID-19 pandemic.
The fair returned in 2021 in its current home.
Cook fought to keep the fair open for the kids since he became president roughly seven years ago.
"You know, this is what the fair is all about is the kids in our community," Cook said, "and it's what our hard work is for."
This year, attendees can look forward to two new circus acts: The Johnny Rockets Cycle Circus and the Royal Legacy Circus. One act is a high wire circus and the other is a FMX cycle show.
Both will take place as part of the evening events during the week.
Another popular activity at the fair among fair-goers is the petting zoo that features over 60 animals.
"The kids can go in and feed the animals and get up close to the animals," Cook said, "so a lot of people that aren't around those types of animals are excited about that."
If an individual is not interested in the circus acts or petting zoo, though, Cook says there is something for everyone.
"We have our heritage, here at the Boone County Fair, vegetable growing, we have livestock," Cook said. "If you're not raised on a farm around agriculture, we have everything here for everybody, so we encourage everybody to come out."
More information about what events and activities will be at the fair is on the Boone County Fair website.