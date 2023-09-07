COLUMBIA − A large crowd gathered outside the Boone County Courthouse Thursday afternoon to watch the unveiling of a historical marker commemorating the 19th century lynching of a Boone County teenager.
"It's not an easy history to deal with," said Keslie Spottsville, founding member of the Community Remembrance Project of Missouri (CRP), which helped push for the marker's construction.
On Sept. 7, 1889, a white mob lynched Black teenager George Bush from the window of the courthouse. Bush was only 17 or 18 years old at the time, according to CRP. He was lynched while awaiting trial on accusations he "mistreated" the white daughter of the family he worked for.
According to the NAACP, lynching victims were often falsely accused of sexually assaulting white women. The CRP reports 25% of lynchings were sparked by these accusations.
Spottsville said it's important for people to confront injustice no matter how uncomfortable it might be.
"Present the receipts, is what I say," Spottsville said. "[These truths] have to be told in order, I think, for this nation to do anything like being a true civilization."
Newspaper accounts celebrated the lynching. "An effective piece of work expeditiously and quietly done," read the front of the Columbia Missouri Herald.
The plaque is one part of a continuing effort to recognize acts of racial terror, Spottsville said. CRP runs a Kansas City exhibit which contains jars of dirt from lynching sites across the state.
One year ago, CRP held a soil collection ceremony at the Boone County Courthouse to honor Bush. Boone County Presiding Commissioner Kip Kendrick said that was the first time he heard of Bush's lynching.
WATCH: A historical marker commemorating the lynching of black Boone County teenager George Bush is unveiled ⬇️@KOMUnews pic.twitter.com/QHkUGasLk6— Hunter Walterman (@HunterWalterman) September 7, 2023
Thursday's unveiling was probably the first time many people in the crowd learned about it too, Kendrick said. He hopes the marker helps more people to learn about Bush's legacy.
"We wanted to make sure that we put it in a prominent location, on Boone County government property," Kendrick said.
The marker is on the south lawn of the Boone County Courthouse on Walnut Street. It is part of a plan to build more than 20 markers commemorating Black history in Columbia.