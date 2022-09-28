COLE COUNTY — A 69-year-old man sustained minor injuries from a vehicle crash Wednesday as the other driver fled the scene.
The crash occurred around 6:25 a.m. in Cole County at the intersection of Big Meadows Road and Big Meadows Spur.
According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, an unknown driver failed to yield to Dennis Tritsch's vehicle, and Tritsch's vehicle collided nearly head-on with the other vehicle.
The unknown driver, who was driving a 2019 Ford Fusion, then fled the scene on foot, the crash report said.
Tritsch was taken to Capital Region Hospital with minor injuries.