BOONVILLE - A driver struck a Boonville middle school student Wednesday morning in a hit and run incident.
According to Boonville Police, the accident occurred around 7:30 a.m. on Wednesday in the 400 block of Ashley Road. It is assumed the child was walking to school when they were struck.
The victim was taken to the hospital by a parent. The family shared with the school, Laura Speed Elliot Middle, the child is in stable condition. Counseling is available at the middle school for students who need it.
In an emailed statement to KOMU 8 News, LSE's superintendent expressed the school's relief the student is in stable condition.
"We are grateful to the observant bystanders who were able to provide relevant information to law enforcement and the Boonville Police Department and EMS for their quick response," Sarah Marriott said. "We continue to send positive thoughts and prayers to the student and the student's family for a recovery and comfort."
Boonville police arrested a suspect on Wednesday. The charges are still pending.
KOMU 8 has reached out to the school district and had not heard back by the publishing of this article.
This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.