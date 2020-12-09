COLUMBIA - This holiday season is already different than any in years past, and one of the major changes is how shopping is completed.
Some Missouri residents have switched to online shopping for holiday gifts, and that means more packages arriving at their doors - and more chances for them to be stolen.
According to CNBC, over a third of Americans have had a package stolen from outside their home at least once.
Columbia Police Department gave a few tips to make sure you receive your packages:
- Schedule to have packages delivered when someone will be home. If you work at an office during the day, have your packages delivered there.
- Monitor your front porch, preferably with a device that alerts you to movement.
- If available, use a postal drop.
- If you won't be home for an extended time, make arrangements with a neighbor to sign and receive your packages.
- When placing an order, request your package be placed in a discrete location.
- Report suspicious behavior to 3-1-1.