JEFFERSON CITY - The annual Living Windows and Christmas parade in Jefferson City will affect parking in the downtown area Friday and Saturday.
Living Windows will be held Friday night from 5:30 to 9:30 p.m. Parking will not be allowed on High Street between Monroe and Jefferson beginning at 5 p.m. The road will reopen after the event, according to Jefferson City police.
The annual Christmas parade will be held Saturday at 4:30 p.m. The parade route is east on High Street from Missouri Boulevard to Lafayette Street. Then it will travel north on Lafayette to Capitol Avenue and proceed west on East Capitol. The parade will end at the Truman Building parking lots.
Starting at 3 p.m. Saturday, parking will not be allowed on High Street from Monroe to Broadway. Vehicles in the restricted areas will be towed at the owner's expense, JCPD warned.