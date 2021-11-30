Looking to get into the holiday spirit? Mid-Missouri's got you covered.
If you have an event you'd like to add to this list, email ssouthey@missouri.edu with details.
Ongoing Events
Holidays with the Clydesdales
- When: Thursdays through Sundays, until Dec. 30. There are two time slots: 5 to 6:30 p.m. and 6:30 to 8 p.m. by reservation only.
- Where: Warm Spring Ranch, Boonville
- Details: The in-person visit allows guests to walk through the lit barn, enjoying the holiday atmosphere, a wagon display, plenty of photo opportunities with the Clydesdales. Food and Anheuser-Busch products will also be available for purchase.
Candy Cane Crib
- When: Lights are on 5 to 11 p.m. until NYE.
- Where: Logboat Brewery Co., 504 Fay Street, Columbia
- Details: The display started as a home display and turned into an extravaganza of 300,000 lights. Walk up and see the lights or drive by in your car.
Veterans United Light Display
- When: Dec 7-19, 7 to 10:30 p.m. Free, no reservation required
- Where: Veterans United Home Loans campus, South Providence Road in Columbia
- Details: The Bright Lights/Holiday Nights will offer a drive-through experience through a one-mile loop of lights, holiday displays and music.
Brookthorn Court North Pole Lights
- When: After dark
- Where: Brookthorn Court, Columbia
- Details: Drop off a donation (Venmo accepted) for True North of Columbia and enjoy the lights, living windows and sounds! Click here for a list of donations needed.
Capital City Festival of Lights
- When: Dec. 4-31, 6 to 9 p.m., closed on Mondays
- Where: Binder Park, Jefferson City (Enter on South Binder Lake Drive)
- Details: Load up the car and head to Binder Park to see a magnificent mile-long display of lights and holiday displays. It is $20 per vehicle.
Thursday, December 2
Shelter Insurance Tree Lighting and Winter Wonderland Garden of Lights
- When: 5:30 p.m.
- Where: Shelter Insurance, 1817 West Broadway, Columbia
- Details: Tree lighting ceremony program will begin at 5:30 p.m. with the tree being lit at 6:10 p.m. Winter Wonderland Garden of Lights will open immediately following the lighting of the tree. West Middle School's band and choir will perform and Santa Claus will be available to take pictures with children.
Pawject Runway
- When: 6 - 9 p.m.
- Where: Bur Oak Brewery, 8250 Trade Center Drive,
- Details: Join Unchained Melodies Dog Rescue for their ninth annual Pawject Runway Canine Fashion Show benefit! New to the event this year is a curated Holiday Maker’s Market featuring local artisans. Your ticket price of $35 will get you a swag bag valued at over $75, and the entire ticket price will go directly to Unchained Melodies to help in their efforts to rescue chained and penned animals in our community.
Columbia Magic Tree Lighting
- When: 5 p.m.
- Where: 2100 Cherry Hill Drive, Columbia
- Details: The event starts at 5, but the tree will be lit at 6 p.m. There will be a hayride, the Show Me Brass Band, face painting, madrigal choir and Santa. There will be six food trucks.
Thursday, December 2
Mayor's Tree Lighting Ceremony
- When: 5:30 to 7 p.m.
- Where: Rotary Centennial Park, Jefferson City
- Details: Come out for entertainment, refreshments and a visit from Santa Claus. Non-perishable foods or unwrapped toys will be collected for the Salvation Army.
Friday, December 3
Governor's Mansion Tree Lighting & Candlelight Tour
- When: 6 p.m.
- Where: Governor's mansion, Jefferson City
- Details: Join Lt. Gov. Mike Jehoe and Second Lady Claudia Kehoe for the mansion's tree lighting. Candlelight tour will be available from 6 to 8 p.m. Tours will also be available Monday, Dec. 6 from 6 to 8 p.m.
Living Windows
- When: 6 - 8 p.m.
- Where: The District, 11 South 10th Street, Columbia
- Details: Join for live performances, open houses, shopping, snowflakes on Broadway, the Magic Tree and visits with Santa. Parking is free in downtown garages after 6 p.m..
Lights and Sights
- When: 6:15 - 9 p.m.
- Where: Activity and Recreation Center, 1701 W Ash Street, Columbia
- Details: Enjoy the sights of Columbia’s holiday lights through a tour in the Columbia Parks and Recreation’s mini-buses. For safety purposes, it's advised that each person must have a seat on the bus and young children must have a car seat. One bus goes from 6:15-7:30 p.m., and the next goes from 7:45-9 p.m.
First day of photos with Santa
- When: 10 a.m. - 8 p.m. daily
- Where: Columbia Mall, H&M Court
- Details: Reservations are encouraged. Photos will continue through December 24.
Saturday, December 4
Columbia Annual Kwanzaa Celebration
- When: 2 to 5 p.m.
- Where: Armory Sports Center, Columbia
- Details: The free event will include an expo featuring local, Black-owned businesses, socializing, entertainment and a holiday feast. Kwanzaa celebration bags are also available to purchase for $5 at the Armory.
Christmas at Pierpoint General Store
- When: 3 to 7 p.m.
- Where: Pierpoint General Store, Boone County
- Details: Take pictures with St. Nick! Feel free to bring your four-legged friends.
Christmas Resale
- When: 8 a.m. - 1 p.m.
- Where: St. Thomas More Newman Center, multipurpose room
- Details: Shop gently used holiday decorations at garage sale prices. No early admittance. Due to space constraints, donations will only be accepted Thursday and Friday, Dec. 2 & 3.
SHSMO Richard Bookstore Holiday Open House
- When: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m.
- Where: SHSMO Richard Bookstore
- Details: The special holiday open house will feature holiday shopping vendors include Artist Jenny McGee, Midway Mercantile Co., and Cindy Lou's Glass Studio. SHSMO's Richard Bookstore features Missouri-sourced and themed gifts for all ages. Free parking is available in the Center for Missouri Studies parking lot at the corner of 6th and Locust Streets.
Woodland Craft Festival
- When: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m.
- Where: 6000 N O'Neal Road, Columbia
- Details: Shop from a vast selection of vendors: jewelry, quilts, woodworking, artwork, dolls, decor, and more all on display and ready for purchase. There are exhibitors who make gourmet candies, treats, and bakery items to get really in the holiday spirit.
Fulton Jaycees Annual Christmas Parade
- When: 1 p.m.
- Where: Parade begins in front of the Missouri School for the Deaf on Fifth Street
- Details: The theme this year is "A Christmas Salute" and the oldest living veteran, Robert McGrath, in Callaway County will serve as Grand Marshall.
Jefferson City Jaycees Christmas Parade
- When: 4:30 p.m.
- Where: High Street, Jefferson City
- Details: Bands from local high schools will provide holiday music during the parade. The theme is "Christmas Through the Decades."
Brookthorn Court North Pole Lights & Grinch Season Opener
- When: 5:30 to 6:30 p.m.
- Where: Brookthorn Court, Columbia
- Details: In exchange for a donation to True North of Columbia, take a picture with the Grinch and enjoy the lights, living windows and sounds!
Moberly Christmas Festival
- When: 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.
- Where: downtown Moberly
- Details: Enjoy pop-up shows, food trucks, a Christmas parade, business decorating contest, the mayor's tree lighting and more!
Miracle on Main St. Festival
- When: 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.
- Where: Main Street, Boonville
- Details: The festival will include a parade, a holiday market, caroling, soup/sandwich lunch, parade of porches driving tour and a tree lighting to end the day.
Sunday, December 5
Christmas Resale
- When: 8 a.m. - 1:30 p.m.
- Where: St. Thomas More Newman Center, Multipurpose room
- Details: Shop gently used holiday decorations at garage sale prices. Sunday is a BOGO Free day. All items free from 1-1:30 PM on Sunday. No early admittance. Due to space constraints, donations will only be accepted Thursday and Friday, Dec. 2 & 3.
A Smalltowne Christmas Musical
- When: 2 p.m.
- Where: Macklanburg Playhouse, 100 Willis Ave, Columbia
- Details: It’s Christmas time in Smalltowne, and Angela Smalle would like to keep Christmas just like it’s always been, until her sister Evelyn comes back to town. Based on the book by Stacia Fernandez. $16-18 general admission; 10 students, seniors.
The Loop Holiday Extravaganza
- When: 10 a.m. - 12 p.m.
- Where: 807 Business Loop 70 E, Columbia
- Details: Bundle up and join for hot cocoa, cookie decorating, and the unveiling of their first ever Holiday Interactive Selfie art.
Sunday Makebreak: Watercolor Holiday Card
- When: 2 - 4 p.m.
- Where: Michael's, 2001 W Ash Street, Columbia
- Details: Come in store and make a fun watercolor card for the holidays!
Monday, December 6
We Come Together: A Holiday Cabaret
- When: 7 - 9 p.m.
- Where: Boone County History & Culture Center, 3801 Ponderosa St, Columbia
- Details: Directed by Ryan Stem and featuring Columbia’s finest musical theater performers. Masks are strongly encouraged for the safety of all patrons and performers. Tickets are $20 for adults and $10 for youth (14 and under). They suggest you purchase your tickets in advance, but they will be available at the door.
Tuesday, December 7
A Carpenters Christmas
- When: 7 p.m.
- Where: Missouri Theatre, 203 S 9th Street, Columbia
- Details: Singer and playwright Lisa Rock and her six-piece band are keeping The Carpenters' holiday traditions alive and bringing their unforgettable Christmas songs to the stage. Based on the music of The Carpenters' two holiday albums and Christmas variety shows, A Carpenters Christmas features "Merry Christmas Darling" and the jazzy "Santa Claus is Comin' to Town."
Wednesday, December 8
Moberly Mega Tree Lighting
- When: 6 to 9 p.m.
- Where: Timber Lake Christian Church
- Details: The synchronized light and music show will begin at 6 p.m.
- The tree will be open through Dec. 26 for viewing from 5:30 to 9 p.m.
Friday, December 10
(Gift) Wrap it Up at Your Library
- When: 2 - 5 p.m.
- Where: Columbia Public Library, 100 W Broadway, Columbia
- Details: Bring your small and medium unwrapped gifts to the Columbia Public Library for a drop-in wrap party. We'll provide the wrapping supplies and tags and offer some new wrapping techniques, as well as some holiday cheer. Adults and families. Masks required. We will limit participants to 20 at a time in the room.
Saturday, December 11
Lake of the Ozarks Christmas Parade
- When: 1 p.m.
- Where: Lineup begins at intersection of 242 and Horseshoe Bend Parkway
- Details: Enjoy the parade then head to the Elks Lodge at 6 p.m. for a Christmas party.
Holiday Concert
- When: 7:30 - 9:30 p.m.
- Where: First Baptist Church, 1112 E Broadway, Columbia
- Details: Come enjoy some Holiday classics -- Tchaikovsky: Nutcracker with Perlman-Stoy Ballet, Debussy (arr. Caplet): “Snow is Dancing” from Children’s Corner, Vivaldi: “Winter” from The Four Seasons, Prokofiev: “Troika” from Lt. Kije. Event by Columbia Civic Orchestra
Fulton Living Nativity
- When: 6 to 8 p.m.
- Where: Veteran's Park in Fulton
- Details: Hear the retelling of the Christmas story every half hour starting at 6 p.m. Enjoy hot chocolate and cookies courtesy of Pleasant Grove UMC. The event is free and open to the public.
Sunday, December 12
2021 Holiday Concert
- When: 3 p.m.
- Where: Unity of Columbia, 1600 W Broadway, Columbia
- Details: Join the Unity Singers, the Unity Ringers, the Unity Band, guest soloists and more for our 2021 annual Holiday Concert! First come, first serve for seating, with a suggested donation of $10 for adults and $5 for children. Masks required and social distancing will be in effect in the sanctuary seating.
Jingle Bell Breakfast
- When: 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
- Where: Bonker's, Columbia
- Details: Enjoy the Jingle Bell breakfast with Santa himself. It'll be a morning full of fun, food and games. Plus, enjoy the first ever indoor puff snowball fight for prizes. Tickets can be purchased online.
Monday, December 13
Santa at the Lodge
- When: 5:30 to 8 p.m.
- Where: Rothwell Park Lodge, Moberly
- Details: Bring your family and take pictures with Santa!
Saturday, December 18
Cookie Walk
- When: 11 a.m. - 5 p.m.
- Where: Downtown Hermann
- Details: Participants walk through the downtown area collecting cookies from local businesses. Cookie bags are $20 each.
Sunday, December 19
Monday, December 20
