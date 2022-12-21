Holiday lights and cold temperatures increase utility costs this time of year

COLUMBIA - Some families hang up lights as part of the Christmas tradition. The Richards-Eubank family hung over 100,000 lights this year on their Columbia home that they call "The Gingerbread House."
Sarah Richards-Eubank said she stopped counting after hanging over 100,000 lights, and she continues to add more.
That's not the only thing that continues to add up: the electricity bill is up a lot more for the family's home.
"I went LED this year so it's cheaper than it has been with the incandescent, but it's probably $100 more a month," Richards-Eubank said.
Andrew Petri, Boone Electric's manager of engineering and technical services, says the older incandescent bulbs consume more electricity than the newer LEDs.
Boone Electric's average cost of energy is around 11.5 cents per kilowatt-hour (kWh), according to Petri.
City of Columbia Utilities' public information specialist Matt Nestor says the city sees increased electrical usage in December as compared to November.
"I chose to put up these lights several years ago," Richards-Eubank said. "When I was a child, my parents always drove me around to look at Christmas lights."
This is the family's fourth year hanging thousands of lights.
"I wanted to do it for the community," Richards-Eubank said. "I'm a substitute teacher, so I love to share this with all the kids, and they come visit me and it's so exciting. I get so excited to see the look on their face when they're like, 'Wow, look at all the lights!'"
Anyone is welcome to 5403 Dalcross Drive to park their car and walk through the lights that run into Richards-Eubank's backyard, from 6 to 9 p.m.
Richards-Eubank says it takes them about a month to hang all the lights. She said they start the day after Thanksgiving and leave them up until about Jan. 5.
Columbia resident Daniel Everhart said he saw a Facebook post about Richards-Eubank's house and took his nephews to see.
"It's a gift to the entire community, and especially the kids to think about somebody opening up their home and welcoming them to walk through their backyard is just incredible," Everhart said. "And the countless hours of work it takes to do this. We're all very grateful. And I know the kids especially love it. And it's great for us too."
Everhart said his nephews wanted to go through the lights multiple times and that they can't get enough.
The Gingerbread House is accepting donations through Venmo to purchase supplies in support of The City of Refugee.
Richards-Eubank says this is a free event for the community, but if they are able and choose to donate, they really appreciate it and will contribute that to The City of Refugee.
More houses like The Gingerbread House can be found on the Columbia Missouri Christmas Lights Locator.