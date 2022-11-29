COLUMBIA − Veterans United Home Loans is bringing back its drive-thru holiday light spectacular for the third consecutive year.
Beginning Dec. 7 through Dec. 18, the 2022 Bright Lights/Holiday Nights display will be open to the public, free of charge, from 7 to 10:30 p.m., at 550 Veterans United Drive.
No reservations are required.
Officers from the Columbia Police Department will assist with traffic flow each night. Visitors are not allowed to stop or exit their vehicles during the mile-long tour.
Vehicles will enter from the eastern-most Veterans United Drive campus entrance and will exit through the western-most exit. During the event, the only way to access Veterans United Drive will be from State Farm Parkway. Traffic on South Providence Road will be restricted from turning east onto Veterans United Drive.
Veterans United said last year, traffic was heaviest in the early evening, so people are encouraged to consider attending during the later hours.
More information and weather updates for the 2022 Bright Lights/Holiday Nights display can be found on its Facebook page.