COLUMBIA - It's the unofficial start of the holiday shopping season. Black Friday historically draws large lines at stores across the nation.
The owner of Tallulah's in Columbia, Mary Stauffer, believes having more people shopping brick-and-mortar will benefit consumers.
"I think it really matters to people to be able to walk in somewhere and touch their product," Stauffer said. "It's kind of a fun little outing, you get to go downtown, you can go, you know, shopping and get a little cocktail or lunch and you know, just make a day of it."
The National Retail Federation estimates two-thirds of Americans will shop over the Thanksgiving weekend. Despite concerns of yet another surge of COVID-19, Stauffer still expects heavy foot traffic Saturday.
"I've got a lot of staff here tomorrow and today," Stauffer said. "We've got one person wrapping packages and one person checking people out and so yeah, hopefully we'll be really busy."
KOMU 8 spoke with Columbia residents out shopping for the holidays.
"We just went to the store and it wasn't too bad," Kathy Deal-Shores said. "We got what we needed and we left."
Others didn't have such success.
"Best Buy is ridiculously busy right now," Monica Morris said. "I'm also trying to find a Christmas tree and they seem to be sold out."
And some offered some practical advice.
"If you're trying to get something for your loved one and you see it, you got to go after and get it," Columbia College student Kenneth Miller said.
The NRF anticipates more than 58 million consumers for Small Business Saturday, something Stauffer says is essential.
"Small Business Saturday has just been such a blessing for us," Stauffer said. "It reminds people that's what your town is made of."
She also said that the store is taking donations for Toys for Tots.