COLUMBIA - The busiest holiday weekend may be over, but now Columbia residents have a different problem to deal with: all the waste the holidays create.
For stay-at-home mom Ashley Martin, the problem began with finding the city of Columbia logoed trash bags before the weekend even started.
"I've been frustrated with the trash process for quite awhile," Martin said. "I've seen other people post that they couldn't get the city logoed bags when they needed to purchase them, or I've seen people posting pictures of the trash bags that have ripped, but I hadn't experienced it first hand yet."
Martin said she went to Hy-Vee and Gerbes on Dec. 23 to get trash bags in preparation for the weekend but couldn't find any. The one trash bag she had at home was ripped from the top seam to the bottom.
"My trash has been sitting in my garage in a stinky, gross mess," Martin said.
Martin was so upset she messaged her Ward representative, who told her that she could get trash bags at City Hall. Driving all the way there, Martin said, is inconvenient for her.
The free two trash bags a week the city gives out hasn't been enough for her family of six, Martin said. Around the holidays, the problem is even worse.
Martin's family isn't alone. According to RethinkRecycling.com, household waste increases by more than 25% from Thanksgiving to New Year's Day.
"Unwrapping the presents, just that paper aspect, presents so much more trash," Martin said. "We've definitely had more waste in general."
According to Community Relations Specialist for Utilities Matt Nestor, the best way to reduce the amount of waste around the holidays is to reuse holiday items as much as you can. This includes gift boxes, gift bags and even wrapping paper.
While Martin thinks this is practical, she doesn't think it can be the only solution.
"We reuse our tissue paper and gift bags," Martin said. "Even reusing tissue paper, though, it at some point needs to get thrown away. Kids tear it to the point where you can't reuse it."
Searching for the city's trash bags for all the items that can't be reused, doesn't seem to be working for Martin either.
"It is not convenient just to go and buy trash bags. I'm lucky I have a vehicle so I can look in multiple places to find trash bags if I need to, but it comes to a point where it's unsanitary for our citizens if we can't have easy access to trash bags."
Martin is part of the Columbia Citizens for Roll Carts Facebook page, where she posted about the situation. She believes if the city were to implement a roll cart system, it would prevent a lot of the trash issues the city currently sees.
According to Nestor, there are different systems for disposing different kinds of holiday waste.
Natural Christmas trees can be left out with regular trash from now until Jan. 31, and the city will pick it up.
If residents are looking to dispose of their artificial trees, Nestor recommended looking into donating them. Otherwise, break them down and put them in the black city logoed trash bags.
String lights are recyclable in many places, but not Columbia. Nestor said to look into Columbia Computer or Mid Mo Recycling to learn where you can recycle them.
Most wrapping paper is not recyclable and will have to go in the trash.
"The glitter, there's foil compounds in there. Some of it is laminated," Nestor said. "There are certain kinds of wrapping paper that are 100% paper, and those are the only ones that are recyclable."