BOONVILLE - Warm Springs Ranch, the 300-plus-acre breeding farm of the Budweiser Clydesdales in Boonville, will open Nov. 25 for the holiday season.
The 25,000-square-foot breeding facility is decorated festively and full of Budweiser Clydesdale horses.
The reservation-only experience will be held Thursdays through Sundays, Nov. 25 through Dec. 30. It's available for up to 750 guests in two time slots each evening: 5 to 6:30 p.m. and 6:30 to 8 p.m.
The experience costs $20 per person, $10 for children 3-12 and free for children 2 and under. Private "Winter WindowStalls" are also available and can accommodate up to 10 guests.
For more information on the private event and to reserve a timeslot, head to Warm Springs Ranch's website or call 888-972-5933.