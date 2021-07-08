JEFFERSON CITY - A Holts Summit man was arrested after attempting to rob a Jefferson City Dollar General at gunpoint.
On Wednesday, at about 10:45 a.m., the Jefferson City Police Department was dispatched to the report of an armed robbery at Dollar General on Missouri Boulevard.
JCPD says a store employee reported that the man was wearing dark clothing, a mask and a hat. The man showed a firearm and demanded money from the cash register while pointing the firearm at the clerk. The clerk complied with the man's demands, and the suspect then fled the scene with money from the register. No employees were injured during the robbery.
Detectives arrived on scene and retrieved video evidence of the suspect and the suspect’s vehicle, a news release said. An attempt to locate on the vehicle was distributed to all officers of the department.
At approximately 1:38 p.m., an officer located the suspect's vehicle. It was being driven by 24-year-old Tyler Williams of Holts Summit. A traffic stop was conducted and evidence linking Williams to the crime was located during the course of the investigation.
The Cole County Prosecutor’s Office has charged Williams with the following:
- Robbery – 1st Degree
- Armed Criminal Action
- Unlawful Use of Weapons