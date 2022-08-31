CALLAWAY − A Holts Summit man is facing felony charges after fleeing from deputies Sunday.
Joshua Temmen was charged Monday with tampering with a motor vehicle and resisting arrest.
On Sunday, a Callaway County deputy attempted to stop Temmen on County Road 338 just north of New Bloomfield. Temmen fled the scene and led the deputy on vehicle pursuit, the Callaway County Sheriff's Office said on Facebook. Temmen's vehicle malfunctioned on the road and he was then taken into custody.
According to online records, Temmen has an extensive criminal history, including resisting arrest, leaving the scene of an incident, property damage, burglary and stealing.
Temmen was released from jail on state parole on April 5, after serving less than two years of his most recent 7-year sentence, the sheriff's office said. Sheriff Clay Chism said he "remains disgusted regarding the release of repeat, known criminals back into our Callaway County community courtesy of the Missouri Department of Corrections."
"Your local law enforcement officers are doing their job, your elected Prosecuting Attorney is prosecuting and your elected Judges are sending repeat criminals to prison," Sheriff Chism wrote. "However, these criminals are only serving a 'dime on the dollar' before the Missouri Department of Corrections administration releases said offenders on parole – putting them back in our community to only reoffend, victimizing law-abiding, tax paying citizens. Enough is enough; it’s time for Truth-In-Sentencing in the State of Missouri!”
Temmen was held in the Callaway County Jail without bond and was then returned to the Missouri Department of Corrections for state parole violations.