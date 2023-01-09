HOLTS SUMMIT — Callaway County prosecutors charged Maurice Daniel Burkhead, 60, of Holts Summit with nine counts Monday after he allegedly assaulted a woman and barricaded himself in a home over the weekend.
The charges include two counts of unlawful use of a weapon, third-degree domestic assault, second-degree kidnapping, first-degree property damage, unlawful possession of a firearm and resisting arrest.
Around 5:29 a.m. Sunday, Holts Summit police officers were told of a suicidal subject in the 200 Block of Spalding Road, according to court documents.
When officers arrived at the residence, they were able to talk with Burkhead who initially made the suicidal statements. However, when Burkhead allowed the officers inside and showed no signs of self harm, the officers left, court documents said.
After officers left, they received a call from a witness next door to Burkhead's residence. She stated Burkhead had pointed a gun at her and shot a through the garage ceiling, according to court documents.
The witness said she and Burkhead got into a verbal argument that turned into a physical altercation. She added that Burkhead repeatedly pointed a pistol at her and that she felt unable to leave, court documents said. She also expressed fears that Burkhead would harm her or himself.
Police also interviewed Burkhead's son who made the original call. He said Burkhead was threatening to shoot himself and others, according to court documents.
When police returned to the home at 6:47 a.m., they were unable to contact Burkhead, leading to a standoff. During the hours-long standoff, Burkhead said he was armed and told police "it would be bad" if they tried to enter, court documents said.
Burkhead eventually left the residence at 12:46 p.m. and was taken into custody by the Callaway County Sheriff's Special Response Team. He was treated for self-inflicted injuries at the scene and later taken to a local hospital for further evaluation.
Police say they recovered a 9mm handgun at the scene and noticed a hole in the garage metal roofing that looked like a bullet hole. A vulgar statement was also written on the wall in blood with hand prints matching Burkhead's hands, court documents said.
Burkhead has pleaded guilty or has been convicted of other offenses including robbery in Arizona in 2009 and domestic violence in South Carolina in 2012, court documents said.
Burkhead is currently being held at the Callaway County Jail without bond. No hearings have been scheduled in the case as of Monday night.