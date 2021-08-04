JEFFERSON CITY − A Holts Summit man has been indicted by a federal grand jury for a July armed robbery at a Jefferson City Dollar General.
A news release from the U.S. Attorney's Office says Tyler Steven Mitchell Williams, 24, was charged in a two-count indictment on Tuesday.
The indictment alleges Williams used a firearm to rob the Dollar General store, located on Missouri Boulevard, on July 7.
According to previous KOMU 8 reporting, Williams showed a firearm and demanded money from the register while pointing his firearm at the clerk. The clerk complied and then Williams fled the scene with the money.
Williams was arrested by Jefferson City Police officers hours after the robbery, after they were able to identify Williams and his vehicle based on surveillance video.
Williams is also charged with one count of brandishing and using a firearm during a violent crime. He allegedly used a 9mm handgun during the robbery.
No injuries were reported during the incident.
This case is being prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Ashley S. Turner. It was investigated by the Jefferson City Police Department and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.