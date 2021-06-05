COLE COUNTY − A Holts Summit man was killed after a fatal car crash in Cole County at 3:10 p.m. on Friday.
According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report, driver John Hannan, age 71, pulled into the path of another vehicle when attempting to cross Route 54 from Route D. Hannan was pronounced dead at the scene.
State Troopers are investigating an injury crash on westbound US 54 at Route D in Cole County. The road is blocked so please avoid the area and find an alternate route.#ColeCounty pic.twitter.com/cdeSOWoEMO— MSHP Troop F (@MSHPTrooperF) June 4, 2021
Additionally, two of the five occupants from the other vehicle were seriously injured. All occupants from the other vehicle, three of them minors, were transported to University Hospital in Columbia.
MSHP troopers were at the scene of the crash and the area was blocked for about three hours. Both vehicles received extensive damage.
Troop F has had 24 fatalities in 2021.