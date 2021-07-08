CALLAWAY COUNTY - A Holts Summit man was killed after a riding lawn mower crash in Callaway County Wednesday night.
According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report, Leland Schweiss, 87, was driving a 2011 Snapper Riding Mower northbound on 1650 County Road 390 around 7:15 p.m.
Schweiss was backing up his riding mower when it started sliding down a hill and overturned, the crash report said. He was ejected from the mower, which kept rolling down the hill and eventually landed on the driver.
Schweiss was pronounced dead at 10:48 p.m. on the scene by a Callaway County deputy.