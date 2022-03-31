JEFFERSON CITY − A Holts Summit man was sentenced to 10 years in prison Wednesday in connection to a fatal shooting on Halloween morning in 2019.
Devin Schrimpf accepted a plea deal for involuntary manslaughter and armed criminal action in December. He was sentenced to 10 years for the manslaughter charge and 5 years for the armed criminal action charge, but the sentences will run consecutively.
Schrimpf was originally charged with the first-degree murder of 18-year-old Marquise Conley.
According to previous KOMU 8 reporting, a female witness said then 17-year-old Schrimpf visited the apartment earlier in the day and became angry when he found out there was another male there. She said she had to force Schrimpf out of the home.
He later called her saying "I'm going to kill everybody over there; I'm shooting the place up," the witness told police.
Schrimpf will serve his time in the Missouri Department of Corrections.