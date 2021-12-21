JEFFERSON CITY — A Holts Summit man has accepted a plea deal for armed criminal action and involuntary manslaughter for a 2019 fatal shooting on Halloween morning.
Devin Schrimpf was charged with first-degree murder of 18-year-old Marquise Conley in 2019. Schrimpf was 17 at the time.
He could face a total of 15 years in prison for all the charges, according to Cole County Prosecutor Locke Thompson.
Schrimpf's sentencing hearing will be held on Feb. 16, 2022 at 9 a.m.
For involuntary manslaughter, he could get up to 10 years. The state is recommending 10 years.
The minimum sentencing for armed criminal action is three years and the maximum is 15. The state is recommending five years.