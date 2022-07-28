HOLTS SUMMIT - Holts Summit Police Department released theft prevention tips after receiving a multitude of calls due to automobile thefts and break-ins.
According to a news release, suspects stole two vehicles and items from various cars in multiple neighborhoods earlier this week. Jefferson City Police Department recovered the stolen vehicles.
The investigations are ongoing. Police are asking anyone with video footage of suspicious activity to reach out to the department.
The police department says there are things people can do to prevent their vehicle from theft. The department asks drivers to remember to lock your vehicle, keep windows closed, remove keys from the vehicle and avoid leaving valuables in your car. The department also asked people to refrain from leaving vehicles unattended and running, and to activate alarms.