HOLTS SUMMIT - Holts Summit is hiring paid firefighters as the volunteer department deals with an increasing number of calls for help.
The department used to get an average of two calls a week, but now firefighters are getting more than two a day, according to Assistant Fire Chief Allen Wehmeyer.
"You can only expect people to leave their work and their family so many times when they're just not available," Wehmeyer said.
So far this year the department has responded to 597 calls, 11 more than the total number of calls in 2021.
Assistant Chief Lisa Wehmeyer, who is married to Allen, said the workload can take a toll.
"We run over 600 calls a year and for volunteers to be able to do that, it's pretty taxing on them," she said.
Right now, the Holts Summit Fire Protection District is an all-volunteer department, which means they don't have firefighters at the station 24/7. Volunteers carry around pagers that go off when a call comes through.
Volunteer firefighter Amanda Williams said when the pager goes off, everything gets dropped.
"Sometimes you're in the middle of a family dinner and unfortunately, you have to say, 'Well, guys I'm gonna be back,'" Williams said.
Allen Wehmeyer said the department wants to hire enough people so there are at least two firefighters at the station between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. during the day.
The department is still interviewing candidates, but Allen Wehmeyer said he expects to hire between six and eight people. He said he expects they will hire firefighters from other local departments who would work in Holts Summit on their days off.
The new hires are being paid for by a tax levy approved by voters that increases the assessed valuation of a property by 10 cents for every $100 dollars.
Lisa Wehmeyer said she's grateful voters approved the tax bump.
"They've [Holts Summit residents] supported us in every which way and some of them actually think we're a full time department and didn't realize that we are a volunteer department," she said.
Even though the department is bringing on paid firefighters, Allen Wehmeyer said their mission isn't going to change.
"Everybody's compensated one way or another. Some people get a paycheck and some people are just glad...that I got to help my neighbor when they needed help," he said.