OSAGE COUNTY — Two people are seriously injured after a crash near the intersection of U.S. Highway 63 and Missouri Route 133.

28-year-old Taylor Schaffer was travelling southbound on U.S. 63 with an infant Tuesday afternoon.

Shortly after 5:30 p.m., Schaffer travelled off the right side of the road, sending the vehicle airborne. The vehicle struck a telephone pole before overturning.

Schaffer and the infant were transported to University Hospital after the crash, which totaled the vehicle.

