...WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY MORNING
THROUGH FRIDAY AFTERNOON...
...WIND CHILL WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY EVENING THROUGH SATURDAY
MORNING...
* WHAT...For the Winter Storm Watch, heavy snow possible. Total snow
accumulations between 2 and 4 inches possible. Winds could gust as
high as 50 mph on Friday, resulting in blowing and drifting snow.
For the Wind Chill Watch, dangerously cold wind chills possible.
Wind chills as low as 35 below zero.
* WHERE...Portions of south central, southwest, and west central
Illinois. Portions of central, east central, and northeast
Missouri.
* WHEN...For the Winter Storm Watch, from Thursday morning through
Friday afternoon. For the Wind Chill Watch, from Thursday evening
through Saturday morning.
* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions could impact the Thursday morning and evening commutes.
Gusty winds could bring down tree branches. The dangerously cold
wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as
10 minutes. Roads, and especially bridges and overpasses, will
likely become slick and hazardous. Whiteout conditions are
possible and may make travel treacherous and potentially
life-threatening.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates on this
situation.
Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation.
Persons should consider delaying all travel. If travel is absolutely
necessary, drive with extreme caution. Consider taking a winter
storm kit along with you, including such items as tire chains,
booster cables, flashlight, shovel, blankets and extra clothing.
Also take water, a first aid kit, and anything else that would help
you survive in case you become stranded.
