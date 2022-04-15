COLUMBIA - The 30-year fixed-rate mortgage hit 5% this week in over a decade, up from 4.72% the week before.
According to Freddie Mac, as Americans contend with historically high inflation, the combination of rising mortgage rates, elevated home prices and tight inventory are making the pursuit of homeownership the most expensive in a generation.
The increased mortgage rate impacted many buyers' decisions about buying a house now.
For some, they're losing their buying power because of the adjustment.
"It really impacts what you're able to take a loan out on," Billy Dexheimer, a Columbia realtor, said. "So you're with the prices of homes going up and your ability to borrow money going down and now, it's kind of a worst-case scenario for people trying to get into the market."
It might also encourage buyers to get the deal done as soon as possible because of the continuously increasing mortgage rate.
"It's so encouraging to people because prices are going up, rates are going up. So they want to find a house before it continues to increase," Crystal Himmelberg, a senior mortgage banker at Flat Branch home loans, said.
With pretty low inventory, Aaron Hedlund, a MU economics associate professor said he didn't think interest rates for mortgages are likely to come down from where they are this year.
"I anticipate that by the end of the year, mortgage rates will still be at least at 5%. And quite possibly higher," Hedlund said.
However, it might still be a good time to buy a house if it is still within buyers' budget.
"If you think you're gonna be here for two years, and it fits within your budget, then yeah, it's better to buy now than it is to buy later in the year, that's probably gonna be the worst," Hedlund said. "If you're looking to invest, then it's not going to be nearly as attractive as it was a year ago."