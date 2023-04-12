A 20-year-old man, who was charged in connection to a Columbia shooting during MU's 2022 homecoming weekend, has been arrested.
Donye Jackson was arrested in Fulton County, Georgia, under the charges of first-degree assault, armed criminal action and unlawful use of a weapon, according to online court records.
Columbia police issued a warrant for Jackson's arrest on March 2.
The Boone County Sheriff's Office was made aware of his arrest on March 30, and a Boone County court ordered his extradition the following day, according to online records.
On Oct. 21, 2022, three people were shot in the area of Hitt and Locust streets. Two victims checked themselves into hospitals with gunshot wounds, while Columbia police officers found a third victim — MU student Jason Barry — on Locust Street after the shooting. No suspect was identified at the time.
Jackson's initial circuit court appearance will take place over video on at 1 p.m. Wednesday.