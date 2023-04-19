COLUMBIA − A homeless encampment near the Interstate 70/Highway 63 connector is facing safety concerns prior to its removal Monday.
Early Wednesday morning, a shooting occurred near the site. The Columbia Police Department investigated the area, however it is unclear if a homeless individual was involved. One male victim was found with non-life threatening gunshot wounds.
The encampment was already set to be cleaned out Monday after complaints from residents and the Department of Natural Resources. Large amounts of trash are polluting the area, which raised concerns due to a nearby creek. Clean up is expected to take around two days.
Due to the shooting, concerns are now around safety. Sydney Olsen, public information officer for the city of Columbia, said there are numerous reasons other than pollution for the change.
"Due to the location, it can be incredibly dangerous for individuals to go to and from that encampment. Because it is near both an interstate and a highway, it is heavily trafficked," Olsen said. "We want to connect individuals who are resorting to violence to the resources that they need, so that they don't feel like violence is an answer."
Nikkole Johndrow, an individual who lives at the camp, said she doesn't feel safe there.
"I've had a lot of unfamiliar faces come through here, that's why I'm looking forward to moving," Johndrow said. "One time, this dude swore we had his phone in our camp, and he had a gun."
Johndrow says the person had been passive aggressively threatening people around the camp and was likely on substances. The situation didn't escalate any further.
Individuals residing at the camp have been given 30 days to clear the location, and the city is providing resources for them to find a new living area.
Johndrow explained her scenario with moving locations to KOMU 8. She says it's difficult, but she knew people who got housing vouchers right away. However, she thought she was on local shelter's list but hasn't heard anything about it for awhile.
"We definitely understand that this is a really sensitive topic and we want to be sensitive to those individuals who are staying in the area, because we know that they are facing barriers to different things like employment and housing," Olsen said. "We have both staff and aaaachange LLC working to get them in touch with the resources that they need."
Olsen also wanted individuals to be aware that one lane of southbound Highway 63 will be closed Monday in order to get equipment to the area. She advised drivers to use caution during that time.