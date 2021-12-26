COLUMBIA - Missouri is one of 24 states to see an increase in the homeless population.
According to the U.S. Department of Housing Development's (HUD) 2020 Homeless Assessment Report, Missouri had the largest increase in unaccompanied homeless youth recording 187 more unaccompanied youth.
The U.S. Interagency Council on Homelessness (USICH) is the only federal agency with a sole mission focused on preventing and ending homelessness in America.
USICH Regional Coordinator Tamara Wright said the situation is only getting worse and shelters are running out of space.
"That's another thing that was very much affected by COVID is that, you know, those shelters were really jam packed, and we had to separate and create distance, the social distancing in those shelters, and so it reduced capacity significantly," Wright said.
USICH data shows more than half a million people live without a safe, stable, affordable place to call home.
"Outside is not safe and so definitely we need somewhere safe for people to be while they are waiting for housing to become available," Wright said.
One shelter in Columbia provides showers, mail address, food and shelter for unsheltered individuals throughout the city.
According to its website, Turning Point's mission is to promote and restore dignity and hope among Columbians who are facing the possibility of housing crisis or who are currently experiencing homelessness.
"They're just happy to give back and to see our people have that trust and relationship, because they don't just take food from anybody," Turning Point Director Darren Morton said. "We really appreciate it and we know the community appreciates it as well."
In 2015, USICH amended its Open Doors plan, a strategic plan to prevent and end homelessness.
Since 2016, homelessness has steadily risen, and last year for the first time since the U.S. started recording the data, more individuals were living in cars and on the streets than in shelters or other temporary housing.
"Unsheltered homelessness is worse than it has ever been," USICH Communications Manager Caroline Cournoyer said. "The recent rise in homelessness can be attributed to a number of factors, including high rents that have been rising faster than incomes and the shrinking and inadequate supply of affordable housing."
Many people lost jobs due to COVID and reported their income decreased, causing people to face evictions or struggle to find substantial income to pay expenses.
Jefferson City Housing Authority (JCHA) recently put out 40 late notices to individuals in its jurisdiction that if not paid, can lead to eviction.
According to Executive Director Michelle Wessler, natural disasters have recently assisted in the increase of homelessness throughout JCHA's jurisdiction.
"The thing that confuses me is, we are putting out information a couple times a month, suggesting residents apply for SAFHR if they have a balance on their account and we still have so many not applying," Wessler said.
Wessler said there are agencies helping residents in Jefferson City gather the information required to apply for State Assistance for Housing Relief (SAFHR).
Individuals are encouraged to contact one of these agencies:
- Common Ground, 573-522-4314
- Catholic Charities, 573-635-7719
- CMCA, 573-635-4480
- Missouri River Regional Library, 573-634-2464
- Salvation Army, 573-590-4460
To find a list of the required material for the SAFHR application, visit the SAFHR website.