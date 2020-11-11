COLUMBIA - Homeless shelters have made adjustments to their operations amid the COVID-19 pandemic, but the challenge of serving mid-Missouri's homeless population gets tougher as winter approaches.
The Salvation Army Harbor House in Columbia usually has 61 beds available for residency stays, but it limited its capacity to just 40 beds.
Center of Hope, the Salvation Army's operation in Jefferson City, reduced their maximum capacity to 26 beds and only 14 cold cots.
Center of Hope usually has 30 cots available.
Center of Hope Director Brian Vogeler said his shelter often reaches full capacity.
"A lot of times, we're trying to refer them to other shelters or trying to make sure there's other arrangements they could do," Vogeler said. "This has probably been our most difficult year since I've been here."
Salvation Army Regional Director for Community Relations Lori Benson said preparing for winter this year has required more effort from staff.
"There's a lot more work that has gone into trying to keep residents and those in need safe," Benson said. "Anyone wanting to come into the shelter needs to have their temperature checked and make sure they're not having symptoms."
The Harbor House hasn't decreased the amount of cold cots available to homeless people, but it has changed procedures on how those individuals are housed.
The cold cots have moved into the cafeteria where they can be properly distanced to lower contact between individuals.
Staff members will also put up barriers between each cot. They typically have 10 to 15 cold cots available.
Benson said only about 10 of those beds get filled due to warm weather, but she'd like to see the cold cots filled to capacity.
The Salvation Army is working with other area agencies and even using hotel vouchers to make sure no one gets left in the cold.
"We are working all together to try to make sure that we can house as many people as possible," Benson said. "We are all limited now on the number of people that we're able to serve in-house."
The shelter took a number of safety measures to continue providing its services while keeping residents and staff safe.
"We have masks for them," Benson said. "We have hand sanitizer. We ask everyone when they enter the building to wash their hands."
Staff members are also working to sanitize surfaces in rooms and on cots.
Harbor House shut down for two weeks earlier in the pandemic, after a staff member entered quarantine. They haven't had any issues otherwise.
The shelters are still serving three meals per day, but lunch has shifted to a to-go bag distributed outside the building.
"It has been a little bit more challenging this year to make sure people's needs are being met, but we're doing what we can," Vogeler said.
The economic conditions caused by the pandemic has also impacted demand for shelter services.
"A lot of people have been laid off. They've lost their job due to COVID and then they've found themselves homeless," Vogeler said.
As winter approaches, the Salvation Army is also making sure people have access to warmth, while also limiting people's exposure risk at Harbor House.
Individuals can use the warming shelter at 1108 W. Ash Street between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. if they don't have residency at Harbor House.
Harbor House only serves as a warming center at night.
Residents at Harbor House and Center of Hope go through a case management process, in which they can receive assistance for addiction or finances.
That has been impactful for Nicholas Comparato, a resident at Harbor House.
Comparato broke his arm and was fired from his job as a result. The loss of income forced Comparato and his daughter into homelessness.
"Thank God the day they let us move in," Comparato said. "I got a job. I couldn't ask for any better."
Comparato said his stay at Harbor House has provided him with the necessities he needs.