CALLAWAY COUNTY - Callaway County Sheriff's deputies say they found two objects that were determined to be explosive related, at the McCredie Lake Conservation Area on Wednesday.
According to a release from Sheriff Clay Chism, deputies responded to a "suspicious incident" around 6:50 a.m. A citizen had reported the finding of two suspicious objects on the property, which is owned by the University of Missouri.
After deputies investigated, a Missouri State Highway patrol bomb squad was requested for assistance. MSHP bomb technicians later determined the objects to be explosive related.
Chism said the objects were not of a "regulated model," which means they were a homemade type design.
The scene was declared safe and there is no known threat to the community.
Sheriff Chism says no other information will be released to protect the integrity of the criminal investigation.