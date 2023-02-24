CAMDEN COUNTY - Authorities confirm Thomas Gifford, who died last week at age 62, was killed.
Last week, Camden County Sheriff's deputies responded to a call for an unresponsive male.
After finding the body in a building near Old Highway 5, the Camden County Sheriff's Office began investigating the death of Gifford after the execution of a search warrant led to "evidence of a suspicious death," according to previous KOMU 8 reporting.
Investigators then sent the body to Southwest Forensics in Ozark. Preliminary findings from the lab point to homicide as the cause of death, according to a press release by the sheriff's office.
The case is ongoing, with the sheriff's office coordinating with multiple other Missouri law enforcement agencies.