COLUMBIA - The Food Bank for Central and Northeast Missouri will once again host its Hope for Heroes 5K on June 25, to help feed local veterans.
The Food Bank announced in a press release Thursday that the Columbia 5K would start at the Nickel Shelter of Cosmo Park.
The release also announced that for the first time, there would be a second location for the 5K in Jefferson City. The Jefferson City leg will begin at the Gold Star Memorial.
Proceeds from the 5K will go toward programming aimed at helping local veterans, including the Food Bank's own VIP Veteran Pack program.
For more information on the race and to register, visit the Food Bank's website.