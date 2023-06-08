COLUMBIA - The Food Bank for Central & Northeast Missouri is set to host the sixth annual Hope for Heroes 5K at 7:30 a.m. Saturday, June 10.
Anyone can register to run or walk for $35, and participants will receive an event t-shirt, medal and race bib. The 5K offers people the chance to get active for a good cause — providing food to veterans.
Sponsored by Columbia Insurance Group, the event begins at the Nickell Shelter of Cosmo Park.
The Food Bank is also set to host an inaugural Hope for Heroes 5k in Kirksville on June 10, as well as its second Hope for Heroes event in Jefferson City on July 1. Registrants may also participate in a virtual option.
Last year, runners raised $60,000 for The Food Bank’s VIP Veteran Pack Program. The program provides veterans with boxes of ready-to-eat entrees, fruit, vegetables and snacks in easy-to-open cans, as well as toiletries such as razors, body wash and deodorant. The Food Bank distributes packs to 500 veterans across 13 counties each month, with plans to continue expanding the program.
To learn more or register for the Hope for Heroes 5k at sharefoodbringhope.org/hope5k. Participants can also walk up and register before the event on Saturday.