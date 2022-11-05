COLUMBIA- The Districts has kicked off the holiday season by bringing back horse-drawn carriage rides in Downtown Columbia.
The horses return return for another round every thirty minutes. More than 100 participants showed up for today's opening. While they waited for the horse, participants were directed to wait in a heated bubble.
The District brought back the tradition to attract tourism and spread holiday joy. Before the opening, people were excited about the new tradition coming to town.
"It kind of gets people into the holiday spirit, and just seeing horses in such a suburban area like this that doesn't have too much nature is sort of refreshing," Paris Bute, a student of Stephens College, said.
Columbian native Logan Morris said it would add excitement to the area.
"It will add liveliness to downtown. I think it would be a ton of fun," Morris said
Rides will be available every Saturday in November to every weekend in December from 4 p.m to 7 p.m.
Before participants are allowed on the carriage, they must sign a waiver understanding the possible risk.