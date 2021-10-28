JEFFERSON CITY - St. Mary's Hospital in Jefferson City hosted a hiring fair Thursday to fill its many open staff positions.
The hospital recently raised its minimum wage for all positions to $15 per hour in hopes of attracting more people.
"We're trying to attract top talent, and we also know the market right now, we want to be able to provide a competitive wage so people can support their families and be well compensated for the work they're doing," Cassie Wozniak the senior talent acquisition manager for St. Mary's, said.
The first session of the fair, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. saw 28 applicants, 14 of whom were offered positions on the spot, with several more St. Mary's said they are moving forward with.
As the second session was about to start at 3:30 p.m., applicants were already arriving.
One of the first applicants to show up for the second session was Jamila Johnson, a mother who was inspired to work in health care after the loss of her young son seven years ago.
"I lost a son seven years ago to an aneurysm," Johnson said. "It really hurt me because I didn't understand what was going on with my child. He wasn't able to explain if he had head pains and things of that nature. When he passed he smiled, it was like he was ok knowing that he was with his mother."
Johnson is a caretaker looking to give back to a hospital and community she says she cares deeply for.
"I am a caregiver, and a mother, so I would like to be able to give back also to my community. To take care of us," she said.
St. Mary's is offering positions with flexible hours for those with no experience, but wanting to get their foot in the door of health care work.
"We almost are asking the question, 'what are you looking for' of the candidates that are attending, like what kind of hours or shifts are you looking to work?" Wozniak said.
The hospital is seeking to fill a wide range of positions that are all listed online on Indeed.