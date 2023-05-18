BOONE COUNTY − The Light Up Missouri Balloon and Drone Light Show returns to mid-Missouri Saturday night.
The event, presented by University Subaru, will take place form 6:30 to 9 p.m. Saturday at Cartwright Business and Technology Center, located near the Columbia Regional Airport.
This year, the event will feature a children's area, pony rides, inflatables and tether rides. The balloon glow will start at 8:30 p.m., while the drone show will start at 9 p.m.
Suggested donations of canned goods, benefiting The Food Bank of Central and Northeast Missouri, will be the "cost" of admission and parking.
The children's attractions and VIP parking can be purchased on the event's website.
All events are weather permitting.