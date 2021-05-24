JEFFERSON CITY — It's a sellers market in Jefferson City, according to broker Dana Wildhaber.
"The market is insane," Wildhaber said. "Twenty-five years in the real estate business, my partners have 38 and 30 years respectively, and we've never seen anything like this."
Wildhaber said he's seeing housing prices inflate and multiple offers on the table for a single property, specifically homes in the $100,000 to $200,000 range.
Realtors use numbers like the absorption rate, the media sales price and units sold in a given time period to analyze the housing market. The absorption rate shows how long it would take for the houses currently on the market to sell over a given period of time. Wildhaber said an absorption rate of under three months means it's a sellers market and over three months means it's a buyers market.
KOMU 8 News received data from the Jefferson City Board of REALTORS which included the absorption rates in its jurisdiction for the period of January to April of 2020 and 2021 for Callaway, Cole, Moniteau and Osage Counties. They are listed below:
- Callaway: absorption rate in 2020 was 3.22 months versus absorption rate in 2021 was 1.36 months
- Cole: absorption rate in 2020 was 1.85 months versus absorption rate in 2021 was 0.65 months
- Moniteau: absorption rate in 2020 was 4.02 months versus absorption rate in 2021 was 1.39 months
- Osage: absorption rate in 2020 was 2.85 months versus absorption rate in 2021 was 1.16 months
KOMU 8 News also received from the board its jurisdictions' media sales price per home. They are listed below:
- Callaway: median sales prices in 2020 was $162,500 versus median sales price in 2021 was $175,000
- Cole: median sales prices in 2020 was $155,000 versus median sales price in 2021 was $180,000
- Moniteau: median sales prices in 2020 was $132,000 versus median sales price in 2021 was $165,500
- Osage: median sales prices in 2020 was $85,000 versus median sales price in 2021 was $158,000
Wildhaber said it's tough for buyers to get into the market because of these numbers. Specifically, he said a lot of properties are being sold without appraisals and inspections which he said cheats some buyers "out of safeguards." He said the hot market right now is throwing off the balance of buyers and sellers.
"Right now we're out of balance," Wildhaber said. "There are more buyers than there are sellers. There's more buyers than properties on the market."
Wildhaber said as a realtor he typically expects anywhere from 600 to 625 homes on the market in Jefferson City. He said on Monday there were only 95. He said as a broker working with sellers, he doesn't even need to hope to sell a house anymore.
"I don't know if it has to be high hopes," Wildhaber said. "It's simple mathematics now."
Wildhaber said construction supply spikes and shortages and also an influx of out-of-staters trying to move into the city could also be impacting the market. He also added that there is a chance that COVID-19 could have impacted data from 2020, but said similar numbers of that year were seen in 2019.