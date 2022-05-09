COLUMBIA - With summer approaching, some people are starting to settle into that mode of enjoying the sun outside and hanging out by the pool or lake. KOMU 8's First Alert Weather Team forecasts hot and humid temperatures throughout this week including record-breaking temperatures.
At Stephens Lake Park, families from around the area came out Monday to experience the beach and sprayground which is now back open to public.
Adults and their children played in the sand and lake water, soaking in the heat as the temperature catapulted to low 90s Monday afternoon and the head index approached 100º. While some people decided to lay down in the beaming sun to work on their tans, others walked their dogs along the beach and took advantage of the refreshing cold water.
The sprayground at the park attracted people of all ages looking for a blitz of cool and heavy water pressure washing off sand from the beach. As several fountains sprouted in the air providing people with enough space between each other, this feature was a nice touch for families enjoying their day in the heat.
Eric Childers, a father who brought his 4-year-old son to the park, lives right across the street from Stephens Lake and has been going to the venue for the past 15 years. He takes what he's given in terms of the weather here in mid-Missouri, but he prefers warm temperatures over cooler ones.
"Hot weather is a lot more fun. You know, you get to go hiking at Rock Bridge State Park or come down to Stephens Lake and see all the beautiful flowers they set up. It's a really good time," Childers says.
One family with seven children came to the park from Auxvasse to spend time at the lake. Kenny Fann says that Stephen Lake's availability is what suits him and his family the best.
"It's not always easy to budget things so we can do what's fun, like swimming. Plus the pools are closed still until Memorial Day and we found out that Stephens Lake opened up May 1st, so we came down here to swim," Fann says.
Families of all types are happy that it's warm enough to hang out at the lake again. According to our weather team, everyday this week will have hot temperatures so Stephens Lake Park will be ready for more people who seek to have fun in the sun.