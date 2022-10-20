KINGDOM CITY – Ahead of MU’s Homecoming weekend, hotels are reporting a higher number of bookings.
Greg Rakestraw, general manager of Holiday Inn Express & Suites in Kingdom City, said bookings this weekend doubled and room prices increased.
“We've been booked up here for I think about two or three months for homecoming weekend,” Rakestraw said. “[And] of course, supply and demand, and so the rates are higher for this weekend.”
In preparation for this weekend, Rakestraw said they had to increase their breakfast purchase order by 50%.
“People bring in families and younger kids,” Rakestraw said. “So of course, there's more preparation for ordering for the breakfast and the food and such.”
Rakestraw said hotels aren’t the only local businesses set to benefit from the increased foot traffic.
“On weekends like this, we'll see quite a bit of additional demand at the restaurants around here, whether it's from the people coming from out of town staying here, or other local people that are maybe trying to avoid all the restaurant traffic in Columbia,” Rakestraw said.
MU’s Homecoming parade will start at 9 a.m. in downtown Columbia. The football game against Vanderbilt will kick off at 3 p.m. Saturday at Memorial Stadium.