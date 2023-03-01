JEFFERSON CITY - The Emerging Issues committee held a hearing Wednesday evening on three bills that change regulations on catalytic converters. HBs 532, 555, and 751 all aim to make it more difficult to sell the converters.
HB 555 and 532 are sponsored by Rep. Don Mayhew (R-Crocker), who testified that the thefts have reached "epidemic levels."
"What this bill does, very simply, is makes possession of a catalytic converter illegal unless you can prove that it is yours or you have some other legitimate reason to be in possession of it," Mayhew said.
The bills would require proof or registration to have catalytic converter and proof that the seller is legal, among other similar things. That way, police would have an avenue to prove it was stolen.
Rep. Aaron Crossley (D-Independencne) also sponsors HB 751.
"It's just to cut down to make sure that the police have the resources necessary to find these so that these thefts can be prosecuted more easily," Crossley said.
The bill had almost unanimous support at the public hearing as several officials spoke in favor of the bills including the prosecuting attorney for Pulaski County and a representative from Enterprise Rent-A-Car in St. Louis.
Sergeant Nate Brady, a trooper from Missouri State Highway Patrol testified and explained why the converters are so valuable. He said they contain three precious metals that can be extracted from the converter and sold for a large profit. He cited that in February he arrested a man in Kansas City who made about $11 million on about 55,000 converters.
"Data from CarFax indicates that in every year, make, and model vehicle, less than 3 percent of converters are replaced because of fault or defect," Sgt. Bradley said. "Therefore 97 percent of converter replacement in the United States occurs because of theft."
"There are a lot of precious metals within the converter." Rep. Crossley said. "They can be stripped and they're $1000 per ounce, so you're talking about metals that are extremely expensive in small measure. People steal them because they're easy targets and easy to remove."