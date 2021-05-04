FULTON- The Fulton Fire Department responded to a house fire on Jefferson Street Tuesday around 1 p.m.
Upon arrival to the residential fire, smoke was seen coming from the two story, wooden structure. The fire was contained to one room, but damage was seen in some areas on the second floor. The Fulton Fire Department reported that no residents were in the building at the time of the fire.
Investigators determined the fire to be accidental, and smoking materials were the only thing that could not be ruled out as the cause of the fire. The damages to the building were estimated at $60,000.