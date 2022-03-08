MEXICO - No people were hurt in a Mexico house fire Monday, but several of their pets died inside the home.
The Mexico Public Safety Department responded to a reported fire on Bougainville Drive around 12:30 p.m. Monday. When crews arrived, they found the home's attached carport and storage area completely engulfed in flame. The fire was spreading to the home's kitchen.
Crews were able to put out the fire, but the carport was completely destroyed and the kitchen was severely damaged, a news release said. Other parts of the home had heat damage as well.
All people in the home were able to get out safely, along with one pet. Four small dogs and two cats died in the fire.
The residents said they'd had electrical problems in the carport and kitchen areas. They told fire crews that they thought they smelled something burning and found flames entering the home a half-hour later.